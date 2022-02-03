Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

04th Feb, 2022. 12:39 am
PSL 2022: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi | KK VS PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

KK VS PZ: Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 11th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

KK vs PZ

KK VS PZ: Karachi Kings and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 11th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams have played 15 games so far, with Karachi Kings winning five and Peshawar Zalmi winning ten.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.

Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. The fourth match for the Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings have lost all three of their matches thus far, and they are now ranked last in the points standings.

In the previous match, Karachi Kings were defeated by Lahore Qalandars by 6 wickets. After losing the toss, the Karachi Kings scored 170 runs while batting first.

Haris Rauf has three wickets to his name. Sharjeel Khan batted brilliantly and scored 60 runs, while Babar Azam scored 41 runs.

Lahore Qalandars lost four wickets while chasing a 171-run target. Fakhar Zaman hit 106 runs while batting brilliantly and was named Player of the Match.

Peshawar Zalmi have played three matches so far, one of which they won and two of which they lost.

With two points, Peshawar Zalmi is ranked fifth in the points table. In the previous match, Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs.

After losing the toss, Lahore Qalandar scored 199 runs while batting first. While batting well, Fakhar Zaman scored 66 runs while Abdullah Shafique scored 41 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi scored 170 runs while chasing a 200-run target, losing nine wickets. Kamran Akmal scored 41 runs and Haider Ali scored 49.

Zaman Khan wins the player of the match award after taking three wickets.

Match Details

11th Match: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 4th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Mohammad Amir, Joe Clarke

Peshawar Zalmi

Shoaib Malik, Saqib Mahmood, Wahab Riaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Probable Playing XIs for KK VS PZ

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Mohammad Nabi, Lewis Gregory, Aamer Yamin, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif, Mohammad Taha, Mohammad Amir

Peshawar Zalmi

Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Tom Kohler-Cademore, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Arish Ali Khan, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad

PSL 2022 Match 11: Karachi Kings Vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Predictions

Peshawar Zalmi is expected to win the toss and match.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

