PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings | LQ vs KK – Match Preview | Predictions
LQ vs KK: Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will meet in the 26th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
The Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while the Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.
The Lahore Qalandars will play their eighth match. They have played seven matches so far, winning five of them and losing two. With 10 points on the table, Lahore Qalandars ranked second.
The Karachi Kings will play their ninth encounter. They have played eight matches so far, all of which they have lost. With 0 points on the table, Karachi Kings is ranked sixth.
In their most recent encounter, Multan Sultan defeated Karachi Kings by 7 wickets. After winning the toss, Karachi Kings scored 174 runs in 20 overs while batting first. Joe Clarke led the team with 40 runs.
Mohammad Rizwan (76 runs), Shan Masood (45 runs), and Khushdil Shah (21 runs of 9 balls) batted brilliantly to help Multan Sultans reach the mark in 20 overs.
In their most recent encounter, Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 7 wickets. After losing the toss, the Quetta Gladiators scored 141 runs in 20 overs while batting first. Iftikhar Ahmed led the team with 52 runs.
Fakhar Zaman (53 runs) and Kamran Ghulam’s (55 runs) stunning batting helped Lahore Qalandars chase down the target in 18 overs.
Match Details
26th Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 18th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Key Players of both teams
Lahore Qalandars
Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan, Zaman Khan
Karachi Kings
Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Joe Clarke
Probable Playing XIs for LQ vs KK
Lahore Qalandars
Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
Karachi Kings
Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza
PSL 2022 Match 26: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings Match Predictions
Lahore Qalandars are expected to win the toss and match.
