PSL 2022: Lahore Qalandars vs Karachi Kings | LQ vs KK – Match Preview | Predictions

LQ vs KK: Lahore Qalandars and Karachi Kings will meet in the 26th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while the Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.

The Lahore Qalandars will play their eighth match. They have played seven matches so far, winning five of them and losing two. With 10 points on the table, Lahore Qalandars ranked second.

The Karachi Kings will play their ninth encounter. They have played eight matches so far, all of which they have lost. With 0 points on the table, Karachi Kings is ranked sixth.

In their most recent encounter, Multan Sultan defeated Karachi Kings by 7 wickets. After winning the toss, Karachi Kings scored 174 runs in 20 overs while batting first. Joe Clarke led the team with 40 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan (76 runs), Shan Masood (45 runs), and Khushdil Shah (21 runs of 9 balls) batted brilliantly to help Multan Sultans reach the mark in 20 overs.

In their most recent encounter, Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 7 wickets. After losing the toss, the Quetta Gladiators scored 141 runs in 20 overs while batting first. Iftikhar Ahmed led the team with 52 runs.

Fakhar Zaman (53 runs) and Kamran Ghulam’s (55 runs) stunning batting helped Lahore Qalandars chase down the target in 18 overs.