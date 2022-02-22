Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:30 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 2022: Lahore vs Multan | LQ vs MS – Match Preview | Predictions

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the qualifier match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Web Desk BOL News

23rd Feb, 2022. 12:30 am
LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the qualifier match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

In the current PSL, both teams have played two matches, with each team winning one match. The team that wins the match proceeds to the final, while the losing team will face the winner of the eliminator match.

Multan Sultans have played ten matches, nine of which they have won and one of which they have lost. Multan Sultans are in first place with 18 points on the table.

Lahore Qalandars have played ten matches, six of which they have won and four of which they have lost. With 12 points on the table, the Lahore Qalandars are in second place.

In their most recent encounter, Multan Sultan defeated Islamabad United by 6 wickets. Multan Sultans’ bowlers all bowled exceptionally effectively, holding Islamabad United to 105 runs in 20 overs. Asif Afridi and Imran Tahir each have two wickets. In 18 overs, Multan Sultans chased down a 106-run target. Mohammad Rizwan’s batting performance was outstanding once again, and he was vital in his team’s victory.

In their most recent league match, Lahore Qalandars were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi in a super over. In 20 overs, both sides scored 158 runs. The batsmen of the Lahore Qalandars found it difficult to reach the target of 158 runs on a sluggish track. On one hand, it appeared that the Lahore Qalandars would lose this match, but thanks to Shaheen Afridi’s power hitting, the match was successfully levelled. However, Peshawar Zalmi defeated the Lahore Qalandars in the super over thanks to superb bowling by Wahab Riaz.

Match Details

First Qualifier Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultan
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 23rd February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultan

Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir

Probable Playing XIs for LQ vs PZ

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, Sohail Akhtar, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Fawad Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultan

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani

PSL 2022 Match 30: Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Predictions

Multan Sultans are expected to win the toss and match.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

5 hours ago
Shahid Afridi praised Wasim Akram for being named PCB's Hall of fame

Shahid Afridi, a former Pakistan all-rounder, recently praised Wasim Akram for being...
5 hours ago
PSL 7: Erin Holland extends warm welcome to Zainab Abbas

Erin Holland's friendship with fellow sports broadcaster Zainab Abbas is blossoming as...
5 hours ago
Watch: Azhar Ali excited to join Worcestershire

Azhar Ali, a Pakistani batsman, is excited to be joining Worcestershire in...
7 hours ago
ICA condemns threats sent to Wriddhiman Saha

The Indian Cricketers' Association (ICA) has condemned the threats sent by a...
8 hours ago
Competitions under Kamyab Jawan Sports, Talent Hunt Drive to begin from March

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar said the...
9 hours ago
Fans' welcome 'exceeded expectations', says Djokovic after winning return

Novak Djokovic admitted the warm reception he was given by fans in Dubai on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Anti-government strategy: Meeting between Zardari and Shehbaz remains inconclusive

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif and Former President Asif Ali...
Prince Harry
17 mins ago
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have faced criticism for their ‘our way or the highway’ approach

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of adopting a 'our...
Natasha Bassett
22 mins ago
Natasha Bassett, a 27-year-old Australian actress, is Elon Musk’s new girlfriend

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has a new mystery woman,...
Fearless Dog
26 mins ago
WATCH VIDEO: Fearless Dog Barks Furiously at Leopard, Scaring Him Away

Is it possible for a dog to combat a leopard? Doesn't that...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600