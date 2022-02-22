PSL 2022: Lahore vs Multan | LQ vs MS – Match Preview | Predictions

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans will meet in the qualifier match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

In the current PSL, both teams have played two matches, with each team winning one match. The team that wins the match proceeds to the final, while the losing team will face the winner of the eliminator match.

Multan Sultans have played ten matches, nine of which they have won and one of which they have lost. Multan Sultans are in first place with 18 points on the table.

Lahore Qalandars have played ten matches, six of which they have won and four of which they have lost. With 12 points on the table, the Lahore Qalandars are in second place.

In their most recent encounter, Multan Sultan defeated Islamabad United by 6 wickets. Multan Sultans’ bowlers all bowled exceptionally effectively, holding Islamabad United to 105 runs in 20 overs. Asif Afridi and Imran Tahir each have two wickets. In 18 overs, Multan Sultans chased down a 106-run target. Mohammad Rizwan’s batting performance was outstanding once again, and he was vital in his team’s victory.

In their most recent league match, Lahore Qalandars were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi in a super over. In 20 overs, both sides scored 158 runs. The batsmen of the Lahore Qalandars found it difficult to reach the target of 158 runs on a sluggish track. On one hand, it appeared that the Lahore Qalandars would lose this match, but thanks to Shaheen Afridi’s power hitting, the match was successfully levelled. However, Peshawar Zalmi defeated the Lahore Qalandars in the super over thanks to superb bowling by Wahab Riaz.

Match Details

First Qualifier Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultan

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 23rd February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Lahore Qalandars vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan

Multan Sultan

Mohammad Rizwan, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir

Probable Playing XIs for LQ vs PZ