PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 15th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 22nd match of the HBL 7. Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other.

Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets in the first match.

The Peshawar Zalmi team will be led by Wahab Riaz, while the Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

Peshawar Zalmi is in fifth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches, while Quetta Gladiators are in fourth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches.

In Pakistan, the matches will be televised on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports, for international users ICC TV.

The Daraz app (Android, iOS), Tapmad TV, and Crickwick apps all have PSL 7 live streams.

BOL NEWS PSL live score coverage also includes live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the matches.

