Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 12:39 am
PSL 2022 live streaming: How to watch today’s PSL 7 match live | 16th Feb

PSL 2022 live streaming: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

psl 7

Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam. Multan Sultans will play their eighth match after winning their previous six. They were defeated by Lahore Qalandars in their last match.

Karachi Kings have played seven matches so far, all of which they have lost. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table. Islamabad United defeated them by one run in their previous match.

In Pakistan, the matches will be televised on PTV Sports, A Sports, and Ten Sports, for international users ICC TV.

The Daraz app (Android, iOS), Tapmad TV, and Crickwick apps all have PSL 7 live streams.

BOL NEWS PSL live score coverage also includes live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the matches.

BOL NEWS PSL live score coverage also includes live commentary and ball-by-ball updates of the matches.

