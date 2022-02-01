Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:27 am

PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars | PZ VS LQ – Match Preview | Predictions

PZ VS LQ: The Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the ninth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 12:27 am
PZ vs LQ

PZ VS LQ: The Peshawar Zalmi and Lahore Qalandars will meet in the ninth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams have played 13 games so far, with Peshawar Zalmi winning eight and Lahore Qalandars winning five. The Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while the Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz.

Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. Peshawar Zalmi will paly their third match of the PSL 7.

Peshawar Zalmi have played two matches thus far, one of which they won and the other of which they lost.

Peshawar Zalmi won the first match by 5 wickets over Quetta Gladiators, but lost the second match by 9 wickets to Islamabad United.

With two points, Peshawar Zalmi is ranked fifth in the points table.

Lahore Qalandars will play their third match of the PSL 7. Lahore Qalandars have played two matches thus far, one of which they won and the other of which they lost.

They lost by 5 wickets to Multan Sultans in the first match and by 6 wickets against Karachi Kings in the second match.

With two points, Lahore Qalandars are ranked fourth in the points table.

Match Details

9th Match: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 1st February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Peshawar Zalmi Vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Peshawar Zalmi

Shoaib Malik, Saqib Mahmood, Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Tom Kohler-Cadmore

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Rashid Khan

Probable Playing XIs for PZ VS LQ

Peshawar Zalmi

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed

PSL 2022 Match 9: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars Match Predictions

Lahore Qalandars are expected to win the toss and match.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

6 hours ago
Waqar Younis supports Shan Masood's selection in Pakistan team

Shan Masood, the opening batsman for Multan Sultan, has made a fantastic...
8 hours ago
Islamabad vs Multan live score | PSL 2022 live score updates | IU vs MS live

Islamabad vs Multan live score: Multan Sultans and Islamabad United will meet...
9 hours ago
Shahid Afridi tests negative for Covid-19

Quetta Gladiators veteran all-rounder Shahid Afridi has tested negative for the Covid-19...
10 hours ago
Afghan batsman Hazratullah Zazai recovers from Covid, will play for Zalmi

Peshawar Zalmi batsman Hazaratullah Zazai will be a part of the practice...
10 hours ago
Cristano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez shows relationship goals in I Am Georgina

Cristiano Ronaldo and his pregnant girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez are reminiscing about their...
10 hours ago
Mohammad Amir recovers from injury, ready for action

Karachi Kings ace bowler Mohammad Amir has recovered from his injury and...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Bella Hadid pictures
14 mins ago
Bella Hadid opens about her abusive relationships with men and women

Bella Hadid has spoken out about purported abuse in the past. In recent...
25 mins ago
A fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis BarkerA fairytale wedding for Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker

Us Weekly got a brief report on the current state of Kourtney Kardashian...
FBR Draw list
36 mins ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...
FBR Draw list
39 mins ago
FBR unveils software for expeditious process of sales tax returns

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has launched a pilot run...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600