PSL 2022: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans | PZ VS MS – Match Preview | Predictions
PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
PZ VS MS: Multan Sultans and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 16th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at the Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
The Peshawar Zalmi team will be led by Wahab Riaz, while the Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan.
Multan Sultans will play their sixth match; they have won their first five matches in a row and are the only unbeaten team in the PSL 7.
Multan Sultans trounced Peshawar Zalmi by a large margin of 57 runs in their latest encounter. After losing the toss, Multan Sultans made 222 runs and lost three wickets while batting first.
Mohammad Rizwan, the captain, scored 82 runs while Tim David, who batted very quickly, scored 51 runs. Peshawar Zalmi were unable to chase down the goal, scoring 165 runs in 20 overs while losing eight wickets.
Ben Cutting led the team with 52 runs. Shahnawaz Dahani and Imran Tahir each take three wickets. Multan Sultans are in first place with ten points after winning five games.
The Peshawar Zalmi will play their sixth PSL 2022 encounter. Peshawar Zalmi is in fifth place on the table with four points after winning two matches and losing three.
Match Details
16th Match: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 10th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Key Players of both teams
Peshawar Zalmi
Shoaib Malik, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz, Hazratullah Zazai, Liam Livingstone
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Willey, Imran Tahir
Probable Playing XIs for PZ VS MS
Peshawar Zalmi
Kamran Akmal (wk), Hazratullah Zazai, Liam Livingstone, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Arish Ali Khan, Usman Qadir, Salman Irshad
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, David Willey, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani
PSL 2022 Match 16: Peshawar Zalmi Vs Multan Sultans Match Predictions
Multan Sultans are expected to win the toss and match.
For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news