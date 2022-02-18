PSL 2022 Player Fees vs IPL 2022 Player Fees | PSL vs IPL

PSL vs IPL: For the past seven years, the Pakistan Super League (PSL) has been fulfilling the ambitions of new and upcoming players all around the world.

Players from all across the world have used the platform to exhibit their skills and break into international cricket. Players like Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Asif Ali, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Sam Billings, Phil Salt, and others have risen to prominence, thanks to the PSL’s unending possibilities.

Similarly, the Indian Premier League (IPL) has aided countless iconic sportsmen in their quest for success in sports. Some of the league’s players include Pat Cummins, David Warner, Kagiso Rabada, Kane Williamson, Quinton de Kock, and Glenn Maxwell, who are all world-class players.

The IPL is a more established league than the PSL. It has the ability to offer huge sums of money to world-class players all over the world.

The financial disparity between the two leagues is no secret, and the IPL 2022 Auction recently highlighted it more.

PSL 2022 Player Fees vs IPL 2022 Player Fees

Player Base PSL Salary IPL Salary Rashid Khan $130,000 $2,000,000 Liam Livingstone $130,000 $1,533,000 Tim David $130,000 $1,100,000 Chris Jordan $130,000 $480,000 David Willey $85,000 $266,000 Jason Roy $130,000 $266,000 Alex Hales $50,000 $200,000 Mohammad Nabi $85,000 $133,000 Sherfane Rutherford $85,000 $133,000 Noor Ahmed $25,000 $40,000

PSL 2022

Category Salary Range Platinum $130,000-170,000 Diamond $70,000-85,000 Gold $40,000-50,000 Silver $15,000-25,000 Emerging $5,000-7,500

According to sources, Ramiz Raja, Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), met with the six franchise owners prior to the commencement of PSL 7.

The meeting’s theme was the adoption of an auction process to raise the salary cap for players in order to attract more world-class players to the league.

However, due to the franchises’ lack of financial strength, the discussions were unsuccessful. While the auction concept isn’t in the cards for the PSL right now, analysts anticipate it will be implemented shortly.

