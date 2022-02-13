Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:01 pm
PSL 2022 points table after Peshawar Zalmi Vs Karachi Kings

PSL points table 2022

PSL 2022 Points Table

TeamMWLNRRPTNRR
Multan Sultans761012+0.688
Lahore Qalanders64208+0.717
Islamabad United63306+0.792
Quetta Gladiators63306+0.033
Peshawar Zalmi73406-0.736
Karachi Kings60600-1.420

Playing XI:

Peshawar Zalmi XI: Hazratullah Zazai, Muhammad Haris, Haider Ali, Shoaib Malik, Liam Livingstone, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Butting, Amad Butt, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Muhammad Umar

Karachi Kings: Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke, Qasim Akram, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Amir Yamin, Chris Jordan, Sahibzada Farhan, Imad Wasim, Umaid Asif

PSL 7 Points Table 2022 Criteria

PSL 7 will be held using the double round-robin format. In the group stage, each team will face off against the other teams twice. The top four teams in the tournament will qualify for the play-offs. The rules and regulations of the tournament are in accordance with the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) rules.

As in previous seasons, or in any other ICC-approved franchise T20 league, the PSL Points Table 2022 implements the same points system. Rankings will be based on the total number of points gained in the group stage after 10 matches. On to the following round, which will be played by the top four PSL teams. For a win, two points will be awarded; for a draw, one point will be awarded; and for a loss, no points will be awarded. If a game ends in a draw, a super over will be held.

The following criteria will determine the ranking of the teams in the group stages:

  1. The team with the highest points at the end of the group stage will finish in the first position.
  2. If teams have an equal number of points, then the team with a higher net run rate will finish higher.
  3. In case, the points and the net run rate are equal. The team with the highest number of wins in the group stage will finish higher.
  4. If the above criteria are equal as well, then the team with fewer losses will finish higher in the table.
  5. If all the criteria remain equal. The result of the head-to-head between the two teams will determine the league position.

