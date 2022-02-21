PSL 2022: PSL 7 playoffs Schedule

The Pakistan Super League (PSL) playoff schedule has been finalised, with two teams — Karachi Kings and Quetta Gladiators – eliminated.

The Kings finished sixth, while the Gladiators finished fifth in the PSL 7 season.

Multan Sultans, Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi, and Islamabad United are the four remaining teams.

Qualifier round

Multan Sultans, who finished first in the points table, will face Lahore Qalandars, who finished second in the points table. On February 23, the match will be held at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The winning team advances to the final, while the loser team faces the winner of eliminator 1 in eliminator 2.

Eliminator 1

Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United, who placed third and fourth in the points standings, will face each other in eliminator 1 on February 24 at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Eliminator 2

The winner of Eliminator 1 – either Islamabad United or Peshawar Zalmi — will face the losing team from the Qualifier — Multan Sultans or Lahore Qalandars.

This is the final match before the final, and the club that wins will meet the team that won the Qualifier in the final match of the PSL 7.

On February 25, the match will be played under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium.

Final

The final game will be played under the lights of Gaddafi Stadium on February 27 (Sunday) at 7:30 p.m.