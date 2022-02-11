Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

12th Feb, 2022. 12:56 am
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United | QG VS IU – Match Preview | Predictions

QG VS IU: Quetta Gladiators and Islamabad United will meet in the 18th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

QG VS IU

So far, both sides have played 14 games, with each side winning seven games.

Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. This will be Islamabad United’s sixth match.

They defeated Karachi Kings by 42 runs in their previous encounter. After winning the toss, Islamabad United scored 177 runs while losing six wickets.

Shadab Khan scored 34 runs and Paul Stirling scored 39. The Karachi Kings were unable to chase down the target, scoring 135 runs in 20 overs.

Mohammad Nabi led the team with 47 runs. Captain Shadab Khan captures four wickets while bowling superbly once more.

Islamabad United is in second place with six points after winning three matches and losing two.

The sixth match will be played by the Quetta Gladiators. In their most recent match, they defeated Lahore Qalandars by 7 wickets.

Jason Roy, who batted brilliantly and scored 114 runs, was the match’s hero. After losing the toss, the Lahore Qalandars scored 204 runs while batting first.

Fakhar Zaman led the team with 70 runs. The Quetta Gladiators were unable to reach the goal after losing three wickets.

Quetta Gladiators are in fourth place on the points table with four points after winning two of their five matches.

Match Details

18th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 12th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Quetta Gladiators 

Will Smeed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah

Islamabad United 

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali

Probable Playing XIs for QG VS IU

Quetta Gladiators 

James Vince, Ahsan Ali, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Luke Wood, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Abdul Bangalzai

Islamabad United 

Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Mubasir Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

PSL 2022 Match 18: Quetta Gladiators vs Islamabad United Match Predictions

Islamabad United is expected to win the toss and match.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News.

Download BOL News App for latest news





