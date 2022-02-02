PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United | QG VS IU – Match Preview | Predictions

QG VS IU: Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will meet in the 10th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

QG VS IU: Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators will meet in the 10th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.

Islamabad United will play their third match. They were defeated by Multan Sultans by 20 runs in the second match.

After losing the toss, Multan Sultans score 217 runs while losing 5 wickets. Tim David had 71 runs, Rilee Rossouw had 67, and Shan Masood had 43.

Islamabad United was unable to chase down the goal and was all out for 197 runs. Shadab Khan, the captain, batted brilliantly and scored 91 runs.

David Willey collects three wickets and Khushdil Shah takes four.

Islamabad United is in second place with two points after winning one match and losing the other.

The Quetta Gladiators will compete in their fourth game. After a thrilling and exciting contest, they were defeated by Multan Sultans by 6 runs in their most recent match.

Shan Masood, who scored 88 runs, was the match’s hero. After losing the toss, the Multan Sultans scored 174 runs while batting first.

Multan Sultans’ bowlers bowled exceptionally well after batting. Khushdil Shah, Imran Tahir, and David Willey, in particular, bowled brilliantly to defeat the Quetta Gladiators.

Quetta Gladiators are in third place with two points after winning one and losing two matches.

Match Details

10th Match: Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 2nd February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Quetta Gladiators

Will Smeed, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali

Probable Playing XIs for QG VS IU