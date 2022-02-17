PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans | QG vs MS – Match Preview | Predictions

QG vs MS: Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will meet in the 25th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

Multan Sultans will play their ninth match. They have played eight matches so far, winning seven of them and losing one. Multan Sultans are in first place with 14 points on the table.

Quetta Gladiators will play their ninth match. They have played eight matches so far, three of which they have won and five of which they have lost. With six points on the table, the Quetta Gladiators are in fifth place.

In their most recent encounter, Multan Sultan defeated Karachi Kings by 7 wickets. After winning the toss, Karachi Kings scored 174 runs in 20 overs while batting first. Joe Clarke led the team with 40 runs.

Mohammad Rizwan (76 runs), Shan Masood (45 runs), and Khushdil Shah (21 runs of 9 balls) batted brilliantly to help Multan Sultans reach the target in 20 overs.

In their most recent match, Quetta Gladiators were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by 24 runs. After winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi scored 185 runs in 20 overs while batting first. Shoaib Malik led the team with 58 runs.

Quetta Gladiators were unable to chase down the mark, scoring 161 in 20 overs. Will Smeed batted well and scored 99 runs. It is critical for Quetta Gladiators to win this match; if they lose, they would be eliminated from the tournament.