PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans | QG vs MS – Match Preview | Predictions
QG vs MS: Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans will meet in the 25th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.
Multan Sultans will play their ninth match. They have played eight matches so far, winning seven of them and losing one. Multan Sultans are in first place with 14 points on the table.
Quetta Gladiators will play their ninth match. They have played eight matches so far, three of which they have won and five of which they have lost. With six points on the table, the Quetta Gladiators are in fifth place.
In their most recent encounter, Multan Sultan defeated Karachi Kings by 7 wickets. After winning the toss, Karachi Kings scored 174 runs in 20 overs while batting first. Joe Clarke led the team with 40 runs.
Mohammad Rizwan (76 runs), Shan Masood (45 runs), and Khushdil Shah (21 runs of 9 balls) batted brilliantly to help Multan Sultans reach the target in 20 overs.
In their most recent match, Quetta Gladiators were defeated by Peshawar Zalmi by 24 runs. After winning the toss, Peshawar Zalmi scored 185 runs in 20 overs while batting first. Shoaib Malik led the team with 58 runs.
Quetta Gladiators were unable to chase down the mark, scoring 161 in 20 overs. Will Smeed batted well and scored 99 runs. It is critical for Quetta Gladiators to win this match; if they lose, they would be eliminated from the tournament.
Match Details
25th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 18th February at 02:30 PM IST and 02:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Key Players of both teams
Quetta Gladiators
Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Willey, Imran Tahir
Probable Playing XIs for QG vs MS
Quetta Gladiators
Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan
Multan Sultans
Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani
PSL 2022 Match 25: Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans Match Predictions
Multan Sultans are expected to win the toss and match.
