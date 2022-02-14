Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
15th Feb, 2022. 12:11 am
PSL 2022: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi | QG vs PZ – Match Preview | Predictions

QG vs PZ: Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 22nd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

QG vs PZ

The Peshawar Zalmi team will be led by Wahab Riaz, while the Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets in the first match.

Peshawar Zalmi have arrived after defeating Karachi Kings in their previous match. After losing the toss, Peshawar Zalmi scored 193 runs for the cost of 6 wickets.

Mohammad Haris scored 49 runs and Hazratullah Zazai scored 52. Chris Jordan has three wickets to his name.

In response, the Karachi Kings were unable to chase down the target, scoring 138 runs in 20 overs. 59 runs were scored by Babar Azam. Wahab Riaz and Salman Irshad each have two wickets.

Peshawar Zalmi is in fifth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches.

The Quetta Gladiators will compete in their eighth game. Lahore Qalandars defeated Quetta Gladiators by 8 wickets in their previous encounter.

After losing the toss, the Quetta Gladiators scored 141 runs while batting first. Iftikhar Ahmed led the team with 52 runs. Shaheen Afridi bowls effectively and takes two wickets.

Lahore Qalandars were unable to reach the target after losing two wickets. Fakhar Zaman made 53 runs and Kamran Ghulam was unbeaten on 55 runs.

Quetta Gladiators are in fourth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches.

Match Details

22nd Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 15th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah

Peshawar Zalmi

Shoaib Malik, Hazratullah Zazai, Wahab Riaz, Liam Livingstone, Ben Cutting

Probable Playing XIs for QG vs PZ

Quetta Gladiators

Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt

PSL 2022 Match 22: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi Match Predictions

Peshawar Zalmi is expected to win the toss and match.

