PSL 2022 schedule for Feb 10, 2022 – Venue Lahore

LAHORE: Only one match will be played during the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition on (Thursday) at Lahore.

Peshawar Zalmi will go against an in-form Multan Sultans in match 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.

The Sultans are at the 1st spot, while Zalmi are at fourth position on the points table.

The match will start at 7:30pm.