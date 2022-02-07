Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600
PSL 2022 schedule for Feb 10, 2022 – Venue Lahore
LAHORE: Only one match will be played during the Pakistan Super League’s (PSL) seventh edition on (Thursday) at Lahore.
Peshawar Zalmi will go against an in-form Multan Sultans in match 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore.
The Sultans are at the 1st spot, while Zalmi are at fourth position on the points table.
Read more: PSL 7: Ramiz Raja praise NCOC & revise COVID restrictions for Lahore PSL, watch
The match will start at 7:30pm.
