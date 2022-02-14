PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 15

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today (Tuesday) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 22nd match of the HBL 7. Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets in the first match.

The Peshawar Zalmi team will be led by Wahab Riaz, while the Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.

Peshawar Zalmi is in fifth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches, while Quetta Gladiators are in fourth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches.

Match Details

22nd Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 15th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Playing XIs for QG vs PZ