PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 15
PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today (Tuesday) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today (Tuesday) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Quetta Gladiators and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 22nd match of the HBL 7. Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Peshawar Zalmi defeated Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets in the first match.
The Peshawar Zalmi team will be led by Wahab Riaz, while the Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed.
Peshawar Zalmi is in fifth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches, while Quetta Gladiators are in fourth place on the points table with six points after winning three of their seven matches.
Match Details
22nd Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 15th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Playing XIs for QG vs PZ
Quetta Gladiators
Jason Roy, Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Umar Akmal, Sohail Tanvir, Naseem Shah, Noor Ahmad, Ghulam Mudassar, Hassan Khan
Peshawar Zalmi
Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt
For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com
Download BOL News App for latest news