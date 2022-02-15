PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 16

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today (Wednesday) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL PSL 2022. Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.

Multan Sultans will play their eighth match after winning their previous six. They were defeated by Lahore Qalandars in their last match.

Karachi Kings have played seven matches so far, all of which they have lost. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table. Islamabad United defeated them by one run in their previous match.

Match Details

23rd Match: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 16th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Playing XIs for KK vs MS