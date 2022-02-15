Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 12:32 am
PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 16

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today (Wednesday) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

PSL Schedule 2022

Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd match of the HBL PSL 2022. Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.

Multan Sultans will play their eighth match after winning their previous six. They were defeated by Lahore Qalandars in their last match.

Karachi Kings have played seven matches so far, all of which they have lost. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table. Islamabad United defeated them by one run in their previous match.

Match Details

23rd Match: Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 16th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Playing XIs for KK vs MS

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News.

