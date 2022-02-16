Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:12 am
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 2022: Today’s schedule of PSL 7, February 17

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today (Thursday) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:12 am
PSL Schedule 2022

PSL 2022: Only one match will be played during the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 today (Thursday) at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Islamabad United and Peshawar Zalmi will meet in the 24th match of the HBL PSL 2022. Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.

Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. Islamabad United defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 9 wickets in the first match.

Peshawar Zalmi is in fourth place on the points table with eight points after winning four and losing four of their eight matches.

Islamabad United is in third place with eight points after winning four and losing three of their seven matches.

Match Details

24th Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 17th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Playing XIs for KK vs MS

Islamabad United

Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer

Peshawar Zalmi

Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

2 hours ago
PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood will join Islamabad United as replacement for Shadab Khan

PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood, a leg-spinner, will join Islamabad United as a...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Karachi Kings set 175-run target for Multan Sultans | MS vs KK

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings set 175-run target for the Multan Sultans...
3 hours ago
Khabib Nurmagomedov predicts Amir Khan vs Kell Brook | watch

Amir Khan vs Kell Brook: The highly anticipated battle between boxing legends...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Shadab Khan, Zeeshan Zameer will miss their match against Peshawar Zalmi

PSL 7: Shadab Khan, the captain of Islamabad United, and emerging pace...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: 'I have learned a lot from Mohammad Rizwan and he is like a role model and elder brother to me,' says Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, the captain of the Lahore Qalandars, has praised...
5 hours ago
PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir apologizes for his disrespectful behaviour towards Ben Cutting | watch

PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir of the Quetta Gladiators has apologised for his disrespectful...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

3 mins ago
Pervaiz Elahi takes party members into confidence about meetings with opposition leaders

A meeting of the Parliamentary Party of Pakistan Muslim League-Q chaired by...
Wordle Answer Today
5 mins ago
Wordle Answer Today 17th February #243 | Daily Word Puzzle Solutions

Here is the Wordle word 243 that was released today, February 17,...
Erin Holland rocks another desi number with bold lips
14 mins ago
Erin Holland rocks another desi number with bold lips

Erin Holland, an Australian cricket commentator, has been drawing attention with her...
Kate Middleton
17 mins ago
Kate Middleton and Prince William refrained from addressing Princess Charlotte as Diana or Elizabeth.

When the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge announced that they had given...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600