12th Feb, 2022. 10:44 pm
PSL 2022 Winner Prize: Prize Money For Winner and Runner-Up

PSL 2022 Winner prize

PSL 2022 Winner Prize: The winner of PSL 2022 will walk away with a whopping amount of 90 Million PKR. The runners-up, losing team in the final, will be awarded 40 Million PKR. There are also significant prizes for the Player of the tournament, best batsman, bowler, fielder and wicket-keeper.

The total prize money amount during the sixth edition of the tournament last year stood at PKR 112 Million, with the winner-Multan Sultans receiving PKR 80 Million.

The total prize money for the PSL 2022 has been raised from PKR 112 million to PKR 130 million, with the winning franchise set to receive PRK 90 Million (or PKR 8.82 Crore) as against PKR 80 Million last season.

Prize Money For Winner and Runner-Up

Pakistani Rupees & Dollars For Final Winner and Runner-Up.

Standing Prize Money in PKR Prize Money in US Dollar Change in Purse
Winner 90 Million PKR
(PKR 8.82 Crores)		 $500K N/A
Runner-up 40 Million PKR
(PKR 3.50 Crores)		 $200K 5% Increased
3rd Place 15.5 Million PKR
(PKR 1.34 Crores)		 $76K 5% Decreased
4th Place 9.9 Million PKR
(PKR 77 Lakhs)		 $44K N/A
Player of the Match or
Man of the Match		 8 Lakh PKR $4.5K N/A
Player of the Tournament 13.7 Million PKR
(PKR 35 Lakhs)		 $20K N/A
Leading Runs Scorer (PKR 35 Lakhs) $20K N/A
Total Prize Money 130 Million PKR 705000 12% Increased

