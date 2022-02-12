PSL 2022 Winner Prize: Prize Money For Winner and Runner-Up

PSL 2022 Winner Prize: The winner of PSL 2022 will walk away with a whopping amount of 90 Million PKR. The runners-up, losing team in the final, will be awarded 40 Million PKR. There are also significant prizes for the Player of the tournament, best batsman, bowler, fielder and wicket-keeper.

The total prize money amount during the sixth edition of the tournament last year stood at PKR 112 Million, with the winner-Multan Sultans receiving PKR 80 Million.

The total prize money for the PSL 2022 has been raised from PKR 112 million to PKR 130 million, with the winning franchise set to receive PRK 90 Million (or PKR 8.82 Crore) as against PKR 80 Million last season.

Prize Money For Winner and Runner-Up

Pakistani Rupees & Dollars For Final Winner and Runner-Up.