Web Desk BOL News

20th Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm
PSL 7: ‘Action should be taken against players who are involved in such kinds of baseless allegations,’ says Inzamam-ul-Haq

PSL 7: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that players who make false accusations should face severe consequences.

Inzamam-ul-Haq

Inzamam-ul-Haq. © PSL YouTube

PSL 7: Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq believes that players who make false accusations should face severe consequences.

Inzamam’s remarks following James Faulkner’s departure from the Pakistan Super League (PSL), claiming that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) failed to “honour his contractual payments.”

The PCB, on the other hand, refuted Faulkner’s claims by providing comprehensive details of payments made to his bank accounts.

“Action should be taken against all those players who are involved in such kind of baseless allegation and commit such insults,” said Inzamam.

Faulkner had also caused intentional damage to the hotel property where the team was staying in Lahore, and had to pay for it.

Inzamam-ul-Haq also recalled the shocking death of Pakistan’s coach Bob Woolmer following their World Cup defeat to Ireland in 2007.

“Bob Woolmer was our coach at that time and a full-fledged investigation was done against us.”

