Web Desk BOL News

17th Feb, 2022. 12:39 am
PSL 7: Ahsan Ali back back in Quetta Gladiators squad

PSL 7: Due to a thumb injury, Quetta Gladiators batsman Ahsan Ali was forced to miss his team's critical games against Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi.

Ahsan Ali

Ahsan Ali. © cricwick

He will now be available for selection against Multan Sultans on February 18.

Ahsan, who joined Quetta in 2019, has proven to be a capable opener for his side, and his participation in Quetta’s crucial match against Multan might be beneficial to the team.

It’s worth noting that Quetta’s place in the play-offs is in danger, as they’re in fifth place with six points from eight games after losing to both Qalandars and Zalmi in their last two games.

In a one-sided match, Qalandars defeated them by eight wickets, while Zalmi overcame them by 24 runs in a thrilling game on Tuesday at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

