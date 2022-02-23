PSL 7: Alex Hales back in Islamabad United

PSL 7: The franchise stated that opening hitter Alex Hales has returned to the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 and will play in Islamabad United's remaining matches.

Alex Hales had previously pulled out of the league due to bubble stress. On February 15, it was revealed that Hales would return to the franchise following seven games with the team.

However, there had been rumours that he will return, which has now been confirmed.

In tomorrow’s eliminator, Islamabad United will meet Peshawar Zalmi at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

