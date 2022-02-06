Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 11:36 pm
PSL 7: Babar Azam sets new PSL record

Babar Azam

PSL 7: Babar Azam, the captain of the Karachi Kings, took three magnificent catches in his team’s HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 match against Islamabad United at the National Stadium Karachi, giving him the most catches as a fielder in PSL history.

He had three key catches against the United, the first of which helped Kings send back Colin Munro, the second of which was of United skipper Shadab Khan, and the third of which was of Asif Ali.

Babar now has 35 catches as a non-wicketkeeper.

He broke the record by surpassing all-rounder Mohammad Nawaz of the Quetta Gladiators, who had 33 catches.

While Kamran Akmal of the Peshawar Zalmi has the most catches (52), as a specialist wicket-keeper.

