Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 10:26 pm
PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman explains his flying kiss celebration | watch

PSL 7: Fakhar Zaman explained the sweet backstory behind his flying kiss celebration against the Quetta Gladiators. After scoring his sixth half-century in PSL 2022, the in-form opener gave his son a flying kiss.

Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman. © Lahore Qalandars YouTube

Fakhar Zaman hit another fifty in the PSL 7 match between Lahore Qalandars and Quetta Gladiators, continuing his incredible run. The explosive opener, on the other hand, celebrated by blowing a kiss.

Explaining his celebration, Fakhar Zaman said, “That flying kiss was for my son.”

“Since Haris Rauf and rest of the team are doing different things to celebrate wickets and catches, Zain sent me a cartoon that gave a flying kiss and he asked me to do the same for him if I scored a fifty.” He added.

“I also shared that voice message with Shaheen, Rashid, and Haris. So, it was for my son because he asked me to do that.” He further said.

Also sharing his son’s cute response, Fakhar Zaman told, “When he was watching the match, I scored fifty and enacted as he told, he then blushed and closed his eyes. So, it was especially for Zain.”

Have a look

Zain Fakhar, Fakhar Zaman’s son, also acknowledged his affection for his father, congratulated him on his half-century and gave him a flying kiss too.

With 469 runs in seven innings, including five half-centuries and a century, Fakhar Zaman is the leading scorer in PSL 7.

He owns Hanif Mohammad Cap by a large margin, while Shan Masood and Muhammad Rizwan are second and third with 351 and 269 runs, respectively.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

