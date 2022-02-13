Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 05:50 pm
PSL 7: ‘I think Umar’s knock was more important than my inning,’ says Sarfaraz Ahmed

PSL 7: Sarfaraz Ahmed, the captain of Quetta Gladiators, praised Umar Akmal's knock in a high-pressure situation against Islamabad United in the 18th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Akmal

Sarfaraz Ahmed and Umar Akmal. © @thePSLt20/Twitter

After a two-year absence from top-flight cricket, Umar Akmal blasted a quickfire 23 from 8 balls to help his side chase down a total of 200.

Sarfaraz scored an unbeaten half-century, although he thought Akmal’s innings was better than his because the latter was playing after a long time.

“I think Umar’s knock was more important than my inning, he played brilliantly especially in his comeback match under pressure situation,” Sarfaraz said.

“It is never easy for someone who’s playing after a long time to play such flawlessly,” he added.

“You perform someday and you fail someday, what should be important for you is how your team does and as a captain I’m more satisfied with the way this team performed and won the match.”

Jason Roy’s presence at the top of the order has been crucial in Quetta’s run chases of 200+ totals, and he scored a half-century yet again last night.

Roy burned his way to a century in the previous game against Lahore Qalandars, propelling Gladiators to victory as they chased down 205 for the second time.

“It is never easy to successfully chase targets of 200+ in back-to-back matches, you need to play very calculated. I am glad that Jason Roy is giving us a good start and he’s well supported by Ahsan Ali and James Vince.”

At the Gaddafi Stadium, Quetta Gladiators will meet Lahore Qalandars today in PSL 2022.

