PSL 7: Imad Wasim confident for Karachi Kings strong comeback after horrific start

PSL 7: Former Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim is confident about his team's chances of making a strong comeback after a disastrous start to the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, which saw them lose three games in a row.

Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings in the first match of the tournament, followed by losses to Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. In order to reclaim their form, the Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi next.

Imad Wasim, the Karachi Kings’ PSL 5 champion, says the competition is far from done.

In an interview, Imad said, “The players are hurt [by the defeats] but the team will make a comeback in the tournament.”

“The overall environment in the dressing room is good with a good coaching staff and players backing each other.”

There are still seven games left, according to the left-arm spinner, and the team will endeavour to perform at its best.

Imad discussed how the Multan Sultans had a slow start to last season’s campaign but still won the league. He stated that the team will try to be motivated by Multan’s example.

When asked about his relationship with Babar Azam after getting replaced, he said, “We made our debuts together so we know each other very well. He always respects my opinion, both in Karachi Kings and Pakistan team.”

The all-rounder also stated that rather than striving to increase his batting average, he was keen to contribute to the team’s success.

“I want to do what is useful for my team which is, things that can help it win the matches and do well in the tournament. Apart from that, I’ve developed some bowling varieties and I want to improve my skills during the tournament as well,” he said.

Imad commended the national team’s performance, praising head coach Saqlain Mushtaq for motivating the entire team in a unique style throughout the T20 World Cup, allowing them to perform even better.

He believes the team’s performance will improve over time and that they will be a side to defeat in the next T20 World Cup.

“The way players are performing and the way everyone is backing each other, I can firmly say that if we continue to play like this, we’ll surely do well in the next T20 world cup in Australia.”

Imad expressed his thoughts on how close the players on the national team’s relationship is, and how this is what makes this team unique.

“Babar is getting maturer in his batting and captaincy with every passing day and, so we are gelled,” he added.

