Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Imad Wasim confident for Karachi Kings strong comeback after horrific start

PSL 7: Former Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim is confident about his team's chances of making a strong comeback after a disastrous start to the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, which saw them lose three games in a row.

Web Desk BOL News

03rd Feb, 2022. 07:30 pm
Imad Wasim:

PSL 7: Former Karachi Kings skipper Imad Wasim is confident about his team’s chances of making a strong comeback after a disastrous start to the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, which saw them lose three games in a row.

Multan Sultans defeated Karachi Kings in the first match of the tournament, followed by losses to Quetta Gladiators and Lahore Qalandars. In order to reclaim their form, the Kings will face Peshawar Zalmi next.

Imad Wasim, the Karachi Kings’ PSL 5 champion, says the competition is far from done.

In an interview, Imad said, “The players are hurt [by the defeats] but the team will make a comeback in the tournament.”

“The overall environment in the dressing room is good with a good coaching staff and players backing each other.”

There are still seven games left, according to the left-arm spinner, and the team will endeavour to perform at its best.

Imad discussed how the Multan Sultans had a slow start to last season’s campaign but still won the league. He stated that the team will try to be motivated by Multan’s example.

When asked about his relationship with Babar Azam after getting replaced, he said, “We made our debuts together so we know each other very well. He always respects my opinion, both in Karachi Kings and Pakistan team.”

The all-rounder also stated that rather than striving to increase his batting average, he was keen to contribute to the team’s success.

“I want to do what is useful for my team which is, things that can help it win the matches and do well in the tournament. Apart from that, I’ve developed some bowling varieties and I want to improve my skills during the tournament as well,” he said.

Imad commended the national team’s performance, praising head coach Saqlain Mushtaq for motivating the entire team in a unique style throughout the T20 World Cup, allowing them to perform even better.

He believes the team’s performance will improve over time and that they will be a side to defeat in the next T20 World Cup.

“The way players are performing and the way everyone is backing each other, I can firmly say that if we continue to play like this, we’ll surely do well in the next T20 world cup in Australia.”

Imad expressed his thoughts on how close the players on the national team’s relationship is, and how this is what makes this team unique.

“Babar is getting maturer in his batting and captaincy with every passing day and, so we are gelled,” he added.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
PSL Schedule 2022: PSL Today's schedule, Feb 2 2022

PSL Schedule 2022: Cricket has become the buzz of the town as...
7 hours ago
Covid-19 scare in India team ahead of West Indies series

Four cricketers and three supporting staff members of the India team have...
7 hours ago
MS Dhoni shares first look teaser of his upcoming mythological sci-fi web series

Former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni has shared his first look from...
9 hours ago
Fakhar Zaman becomes the best batter PSL powerplays

Lahore Qalandars' opening batsman Fakhar Zaman has become the batter with the...
9 hours ago
Erin Holland steals the spotlight with her new sky-blue outfit

Cricket presenter Erin Holland stole the show once again with her breathtaking...
19 hours ago
Ex-West Indies batter Easton McMorris died at the age of 86

Easton McMorris, a former Jamaica captain and West Indies batsman, died at...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

16 mins ago
Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan to works in Netflix Thriller Heart of Stone: ‘Let’s Kick Some Ass’

Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan are collaborating on a new film! According...
QG vs IU
20 mins ago
PSL 7: Quetta Gladiators opts to field against Islamabad United | QG vs IU

QG vs IU: Quetta Gladistors won the toss and opted to field...
Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya set major couple goals
26 mins ago
Hassan Ali and his wife Samiya set major couple goals in latest pictures

Pakistani cricketer Hassan Ali and his wife, Samiya Arzoo, gave us major...
31 mins ago
Blackpink Lisa stuns the fans with Thai cultural attire

Thai-born K-pop singer Lalisa ‘Lisa’ Manoban has delighted her fans in Thailand...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600