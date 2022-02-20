PSL 7: Islamabad United opts to bat against Multan Sultans | MS vs IU

MS vs IU: Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 29th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

MS vs IU: Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 29th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while the Islamabad United will be led by Asif Ali.

The Multan Sultans will play their tenth match. They have played nine matches so far, winning eight of them and losing one. With 16 points on the table, Multan Sultans ranked first.