PSL 7: Islamabad United opts to bat against Multan Sultans | MS vs IU
MS vs IU: Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the 29th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
The Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while the Islamabad United will be led by Asif Ali.
The Multan Sultans will play their tenth match. They have played nine matches so far, winning eight of them and losing one. With 16 points on the table, Multan Sultans ranked first.
Match Details
29th Match: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 20th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Playing XIs for MS vs IU
Multan Sultans
Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan ( c & wk), Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Aamer Azmat, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Rumman Raees, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani
Islamabad United
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mubasir Khan, Danish Aziz, Liam Dawson, Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali (c), Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zahir Khan, Marchant de Lange
