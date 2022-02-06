PSL 7: Islamabad United set 178-run target for Karachi Kings | KK VS IU

KK VS IU: Islamabad United set 178-run target for the Karachi Kings in the 14th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

KK VS IU: Islamabad United set 178-run target for the Karachi Kings in the 14th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Earlier, Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first against Karachi Kings.

Match Details

14th Match: Karachi Kings VS Islamabad United

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 6th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings VS Islamabad United Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for KK VS IU