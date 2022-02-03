PSL 7: Islamabad United sets 230-run target for Quetta Gladiators | QG vs IU

QG vs IU: Islamabad United set 230-run target for the Quetta Gladiators in the 10th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against Islamabad United.

Match Details

10th Match: Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 2nd February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for QG VS IU