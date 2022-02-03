PSL 7: Islamabad United sets 230-run target for Quetta Gladiators | QG vs IU
QG vs IU: Islamabad United set 230-run target for the Quetta Gladiators in the 10th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.
Earlier, Quetta Gladiators won the toss and opted to field first against Islamabad United.
Match Details
10th Match: Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United
Venue: National Stadium, Karachi
Date & Time: 2nd February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United Pitch Report
The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Playing XIs for QG VS IU
Quetta Gladiators
Jason Roy, James Vince, Shimron Hetmyer, Umar Akmal, Shahid Afridi, Sarfraz Ahmed (c & wk), James Faulkner, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah
Islamabad United
Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Alex Hales, Paul Stirling, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Marchant de Lange, Hasan Ali, Muhammad Musa
