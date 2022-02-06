PSL 7: Islamabad United won by 42-run against Karachi Kings | KK VS IU

KK VS IU: Islamabad United won by 42-run against Karachi Kings in the 14th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Babar Azam’s worries continue to grow as Karachi Kings are on the verge of losing their sixth consecutive PSL 2022 encounter. Babar also didn’t fire with the bat, being dismissed for just eight runs.

Mohammad Wasim Jr dismissed Babar for eight runs off ten balls while chasing a 178-run mark. Babar appears to be out of ideas as a captain in this year’s PSL, as Kings’ have lost all of their matches in a humiliating manner.

Second, despite a well-made 90-run not-out innings in the recent game against the Peshawar Zalmi, the problem with Babar’s batting is that he absorbs too many dot balls, which is a big factor in today’s limited-over cricket.

Wasim Jr clean bowled him with a brilliant delivery in today’s match, and Babar had no idea.

Earlier, Islamabad United set 178-run target for the Karachi Kings.

Islamabad United won the toss and opted to bat first against Karachi Kings.

Match Details

14th Match: Karachi Kings VS Islamabad United

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 6th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings VS Islamabad United Pitch Report

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for KK VS IU