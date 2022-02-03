PSL 7: Islamabad United won by 43-run against Quetta Gladiators | IU VS QG

IU VS QG: Islamabad United defeat Quetta Gladiators by 43-run in the 10th game of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Chasing 230, Gladiators got off to a 54-run start in 5.5 overs, but United bowlers kept taking wickets at regular intervals to keep the massive run-chase in control.

Opening batsman Ahsan Ali hit a half-century, while Mohammad Nawaz smashed a quick-fire 47-run knock, but it wasn’t enough to overcome a great United bowling attack.

Shadab was outstanding with the ball, bowling 5-28 in four overs and taking vital wickets including Ahsan Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Iftikhar Ahmed, and Shahid Afridi.

After winning the toss, Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed elected to bat first, but the decision proved to be a difficult one for his team, as United hitters came out firing from the start.

United’s opener Colin Munro crushed Shahid Afridi to all parts of the park with a 72-run performance that included five sixes, while Azam Khan smashed Shahid Afridi to all parts of the pitch with a 65-run knock that included six big sixes.

Afridi was Quetta’s most expensive bowler, giving up 67 runs in four overs while clean bowling the dangerous-looking Azam.

All of the Gladiators bowlers were blasted, with the exception of spinner Mohammad Nawaz, who claimed two wickets for 32 runs in four overs.

Squad

Quetta Gladiators: Ahsan Ali, James Vince, Abdul Bangalzai, Ben Duckett, Sarfaraz Ahmed(c)(wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Sohail Tanvir, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Paul Stirling, Mubasir Khan, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Waqas Maqsood

