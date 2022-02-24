PSL 7: Islamabad United won by 5-wicket against Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ

IU vs PZ: Islamabad United won the first eliminator match by five wickets against Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Alex Hales’ 62 of 49, which included three sixes and six boundaries, helped United chase down a 170-run target.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Peshawar managed 169-5, with senior former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal batting 58 of 39.

Liam Dawson smashed a six and four in the last over to help Islamabad finish the chase in 19.3 overs.

In the second eliminator on Friday, Islamabad, who won the inaugural event in 2016 and then again in 2018, will meet Lahore Qalandars.

In the final on Sunday, the winner will face the defending champions, Multan Sultans.

Hales was lucky to escape a stumping on nought by leg-spinner Ali Majid and a dropped catch on nine by the same bowler.

Hales, who was forced to travel home last week due to bubble fatigue before returning for the final matches, took full advantage of the lapses to lay the foundation.

Dawson ensured the match was not lost despite fast bowler Salman Irshad removing Shadab Khan (22), Hales, and Asif Ali (7) in a lethal spell of 3-31.

Match Details

First Eliminator Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 24th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for IU vs PZ