PSL 7: Islamabad United won by 5-wicket against Peshawar Zalmi | IU vs PZ
IU vs PZ: Islamabad United won the first eliminator match by five wickets against Peshawar Zalmi in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Alex Hales’ 62 of 49, which included three sixes and six boundaries, helped United chase down a 170-run target.
After winning the toss and deciding to bat, Peshawar managed 169-5, with senior former Pakistan player Kamran Akmal batting 58 of 39.
Liam Dawson smashed a six and four in the last over to help Islamabad finish the chase in 19.3 overs.
In the second eliminator on Friday, Islamabad, who won the inaugural event in 2016 and then again in 2018, will meet Lahore Qalandars.
In the final on Sunday, the winner will face the defending champions, Multan Sultans.
Hales was lucky to escape a stumping on nought by leg-spinner Ali Majid and a dropped catch on nine by the same bowler.
Hales, who was forced to travel home last week due to bubble fatigue before returning for the final matches, took full advantage of the lapses to lay the foundation.
Dawson ensured the match was not lost despite fast bowler Salman Irshad removing Shadab Khan (22), Hales, and Asif Ali (7) in a lethal spell of 3-31.
Match Details
First Eliminator Match: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 24th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Playing XIs for IU vs PZ
Islamabad United
Colin Munro, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Mohammad Akhlaq, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Waqas Maqsood, Zeeshan Zameer
Peshawar Zalmi
Hazratullah Zazai, Mohammad Haris (wk), Haider Ali, Liam Livingstone, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Salman Irshad, Mohammad Umar, Amad Butt
