Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 11:48 pm
PSL 7: Islamabad United won by one run against Karachi Kings | IU vs KK

IU vs KK: Islamabad United won by one run against Karachi Kings in the 21st match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

KK vs IU

Islamabad United’s Shadab Khan (C) celebrates after taking the wicket of Karachi Kings’ Lewis Gregory (unseen) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 6, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

After their seventh consecutive loss, the Karachi Kings were eliminated from the PSL 2022 title competition. Babar Azam’s made history by being the first and only side in the PSL to lose seven consecutive games.

After Imad Wasim and Qasim Akram’s late 108-run cameo, Karachi’s hopes of winning the match and staying in the title fight soared, but they were dashed in the last over when Imad was removed by Waqas Maqsood.

After being requested to bat first, Islamabad United set the Karachi Kings a 192-run total for the loss of seven wickets.

After a poor start to the game, Islamabad United’s batters produced an all-around performance with the bat.

Shadab Khan was Islamabad United’s leading scorer, scoring 34 runs in 26 balls before being bowled out by Imad Wasim.

Asif Ali and Faheem Ashraf both had outstanding innings, with Asif scoring 28 and Faheem scoring 29 respectively.

Imad Wasim stood out as the Kings’ top bowler, taking two wickets for 30 runs in four overs.

The Karachi Kings, led by Babar Azam, are under a lot of pressure because this is a must-win game for them to keep their play-off hopes alive.

Match Details

21st Match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 14th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for KK vs IU

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin

