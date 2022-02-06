Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 06:58 pm
PSL 7: Jason Roy joins Quetta Gladiators ahead of their match against Lahore Qalandars

PSL 7: As Quetta Gladiators want to stay in contention for the playoffs, England batter Jason Roy has joined his team Quetta Gladiators before of their high-voltage match against Lahore Qalandars in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Jason Roy

Jason Roy. © Quetta Gladiators Twitter

PSL 7: As Quetta Gladiators want to stay in contention for the playoffs, England batter Jason Roy has joined his team Quetta Gladiators before of their high-voltage match against Lahore Qalandars in the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

The Gladiators are currently in fifth place on the points table, having lost three games so far in the competition. Only against the struggling Karachi King’s side did they manage to win.

As the swashbuckling batter took part in the training session, the Quetta Gladiators posted on social media about Roy’s availability.

Jason Roy’s acquisition will undoubtedly strengthen Quetta’s team and boost the entire locker room. The English batsman may get his team off to a flying start and provide the groundwork for the middle-order hitters to tee off in the final overs.

Roy recently played in a series against the West Indies, and while his performances were uneven, he completed the series strongly. He produced a brilliant 45 after scoring six in the first T20I of the series. He scored 19 in the third T20I and a quick half-century in the fourth.

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

