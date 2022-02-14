PSL 7: Karachi Kings opts to field against Islamabad United | KK vs IU

KK vs IU: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Islamabad United in the 20th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Karachi Kings’ players celebrates after the dismissal of Islamabad United’s Asif Ali (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 6, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

So far, both sides have played 14 games, with each team winning seven games each.

Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.

Islamabad United was defeated by Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets in their most recent encounter. Islamabad United is in third place with six points after winning three matches and losing three.

So far, the Karachi Kings have played six matches and have lost all of them. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table. Peshawar Zalmi defeated them by 55 runs in their last match.

Match Details

21st Match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 14th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Joe Clarke

Playing XIs for KK vs IU