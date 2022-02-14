Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:04 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Karachi Kings opts to field against Islamabad United | KK vs IU

KK vs IU: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Islamabad United in the 20th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Web Desk BOL News

14th Feb, 2022. 07:04 pm
KK vs IU

Karachi Kings’ players celebrates after the dismissal of Islamabad United’s Asif Ali (not pictured) during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Twenty20 cricket match between Karachi Kings and Islamabad United at the National Cricket Stadium in Karachi on February 6, 2022. (Photo by Asif HASSAN / AFP)

KK vs IU: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Islamabad United in the 20th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

So far, both sides have played 14 games, with each team winning seven games each.

Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan, while Quetta Gladiators will be led by Sarfraz Ahmed. Both teams will play their second PSL 2022 match against each other. This will be Islamabad United’s seventh match.

Islamabad United was defeated by Quetta Gladiators by 5 wickets in their most recent encounter. Islamabad United is in third place with six points after winning three matches and losing three.

So far, the Karachi Kings have played six matches and have lost all of them. The Karachi Kings are ranked sixth in the points table. Peshawar Zalmi defeated them by 55 runs in their last match.

Karachi vs Islamabad Live Score | KK VS IU Live Match

Match Details

21st Match: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 14th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Shadab Khan, Colin Munro, Mohammad Wasim, Asif Ali

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Joe Clarke

Playing XIs for KK vs IU

Islamabad United

Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Colin Munro, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan (wk), Liam Dawson, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Hasan Ali, Zeeshan Zameer

Karachi Kings

Sharjeel Khan, Babar Azam (c), Joe Clarke (wk), Sahibzada Farhan, Ian Cockbain, Mohammad Nabi, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Aamer Yamin

For PSL 2022 live score update – Click Here

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
PSL 2022: Erin Holland grabs fans attention once again

Australian cricket presenter Erin Holland once again grabbed the attention of the...
3 hours ago
PSL 2022: Inzamam-ul-Haq reveale his favourites for play-offs

The second leg of the seventh edition of the Pakistan Super League...
3 hours ago
National Test squad to commence training sessions in Karachi from Feb 16

Pakistan national Test squad will begin their training sessions at the National...
4 hours ago
Mohammad Waseem Jr aims to be an all-rounder

Pakistani young pacer Mohammad Waseem Jr wishes to represent Pakistan in all...
4 hours ago
Afghanistan to play three ODIs, two T20Is against Bangladesh

Afghanistan national team will be touring Bangladesh for the white-ball series scheduled...
5 hours ago
Proposal at the Super Bowl: by Taylor Rapp

Los Angeles Rams safety Taylor Rapp celebrated by putting a ring on...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

For the First Time, Saudi Arabia Celebrates Valentine’s Day and make it legal
2 mins ago
For the First Time, Saudi Arabia Celebrates Valentine’s Day and make it legal

In Saudi Arabia, Valentine's Day, which was long considered forbidden, has recently...
Anand Ahuja
6 mins ago
Sonam Kapoor’s husband Anand Ahuja charged with tax fraud, says ‘its baseless’

Anand Ahuja, the husband of actress Sonam Kapoor, has refuted claims of...
Kate Middleton
14 mins ago
Kate Middleton, Prince William, hit ‘strange’ milestone without Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 

Prince William and Kate Middleton have reached a significant milestone, but it...
pessi
17 mins ago
Pessi assures Aptma of maximum facilitation to the workers

LAHORE: Commissioner Punjab Employees Social Security Institution (Pessi) Dr Syed Bilal Haider...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600