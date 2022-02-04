PSL 7: Karachi Kings opts to field against Peshawar Zalmi | KK VS PZ

KK VS PZ: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

KK VS PZ: Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to field first against Peshawar Zalmi in the 11th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Both teams have played 15 games so far, with Karachi Kings winning five and Peshawar Zalmi winning ten.

Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz, while Karachi Kings will be led by Babar Azam.

Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. The fourth match for the Karachi Kings.

Karachi Kings have lost all three of their matches thus far, and they are now ranked last in the points standings.

In the previous match, Karachi Kings were defeated by Lahore Qalandars by 6 wickets. After losing the toss, the Karachi Kings scored 170 runs while batting first.

Haris Rauf has three wickets to his name. Sharjeel Khan batted brilliantly and scored 60 runs, while Babar Azam scored 41 runs.

Lahore Qalandars lost four wickets while chasing a 171-run target. Fakhar Zaman hit 106 runs while batting brilliantly and was named Player of the Match.

Peshawar Zalmi have played three matches so far, one of which they won and two of which they lost.

With two points, Peshawar Zalmi is ranked fifth in the points table. In the previous match, Lahore Qalandars defeated Peshawar Zalmi by 29 runs.

After losing the toss, Lahore Qalandar scored 199 runs while batting first. While batting well, Fakhar Zaman scored 66 runs while Abdullah Shafique scored 41 runs.

Peshawar Zalmi scored 170 runs while chasing a 200-run target, losing nine wickets. Kamran Akmal scored 41 runs and Haider Ali scored 49.

Zaman Khan wins the player of the match award after taking three wickets.

Match Details

11th Match: Karachi Kings VS Peshawar Zalmi

Venue: National Stadium, Karachi

Date & Time: 4th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

The National Stadium Karachi has a ground that supports both departments, and the pitch is equally helpful to batters and bowlers. The toss winning squad will be the first to field. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for KK VS PZ