Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Post Page Banner Ad

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 09:32 pm
Skyscrapper Adsence 160X600

PSL 7: Karachi Kings set 175-run target for Multan Sultans | MS vs KK

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings set 175-run target for the Multan Sultans in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Web Desk BOL News

16th Feb, 2022. 09:32 pm
MS vs KK

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings set 175-run target for the Multan Sultans in the 23rd match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Earlier, Karachi Kings won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans.

Match Details

23rd Match: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 16th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Karachi Kings vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Key Players of both teams

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam, Sharjeel Khan, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Joe Clarke

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Tim David, David Willey, Imran Tahir

Playing XIs for MS vs KK

Karachi Kings

Babar Azam (c), Sharjeel Khan, Joe Clarke (wk), Jordan Thompson, Mohammad Nabi, Sahibzada Farhan, Qasim Akram, Imad Wasim, Chris Jordan, Umaid Asif, Mir Hamza

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, Anwar Ali, Blessing Muzarabani, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Shahnawaz Dahani

For PSL 2022 live update – Click Here
For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com

Read More

3 hours ago
PSL 7: 'I have learned a lot from Mohammad Rizwan and he is like a role model and elder brother to me,' says Shaheen Afridi

PSL 7: Shaheen Afridi, the captain of the Lahore Qalandars, has praised...
3 hours ago
PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir apologizes for his disrespectful behaviour towards Ben Cutting | watch

PSL 7: Sohail Tanvir of the Quetta Gladiators has apologised for his disrespectful...
3 hours ago
Multan vs Karachi Live Score | MS VS KK Live Match 23rd | Ball by Ball updates

MS vs KK: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd...
4 hours ago
PSL 7: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings | MS vs KK | Toss Update

PSL 7: Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans will meet in the 23rd...
5 hours ago
IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer named Kolkata Knight Riders' new captain

IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer has been selected the new captain of the...
6 hours ago
Pink-ball Test on menu for India series against Sri Lanka

NEW DELHI: India on Tuesday revised the schedule for the upcoming home...

Download BOL News App for latest news

Adsence 300X250

Recent News

Oo Antava
38 mins ago
Samdhan Ji is back! Reema Lagoo sings Oo Antava in hilarious meme

Anupam Kher, a veteran actor, posted a video on Twitter that is...
39 mins ago
ATC acquits Uzair Baloch of another case

An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday acquitted the chief of the defunct Peoples’...
Nadia Jamil wrote heartfelt notes on celebrating life after embracing changes
45 mins ago
Nadia Jamil wrote heartfelt notes on celebrating life after embracing changes

Veteran actor Nadia Jamil, recently took to Instagram to share a few...
Zahid Mahmood
46 mins ago
PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood will join Islamabad United as replacement for Shadab Khan

PSL 7: Zahid Mahmood, a leg-spinner, will join Islamabad United as a...
Skyscrapper Adsence 300X600