PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Islamabad United | LQ vs IU
LQ vs IU: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against Islamabad United in the second eliminator match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.
Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while Islamabad United will be led by Shadab Khan.
In the current PSL, both teams have played two matches, with Lahore Qalandars winning both times.
The team that wins the match will face Multan Sultans in the final, while the losing team will be eliminated from the tournament.
Match Details
2nd Eliminator Match: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 24th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App
Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.
Playing XIs for IU vs LQ
Islamabad United
Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Shadab Khan (c), Azam Khan (wk), Asif Ali, Faheem Ashraf, Liam Dawson, Hasan Ali, Athar Mahmood, Zahid Mahmood, Waqas Maqsood
Lahore Qalandars
Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Fawad Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan
