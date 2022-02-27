Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

27th Feb, 2022. 07:17 pm
PSL Final: Lahore Qalandars opts to bat against Multan Sultans | LQ vs MS

LQ vs MS: Lahore Qalandars won the toss and opted to bat first against Multan Sultans in the final match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

Both teams have played three matches in the HBL PSL 2022, with Multan Sultans winning two and Lahore Qalandars winning one.

The Lahore Qalandars will do all possible to win the PSL for the first time. Multan Sultans, on the other side, are in excellent form and are poised to win the title for the second time. Multan Sultans went to the final after defeating Lahore Qalandars in the preliminary round.

Multan Sultans will be led by Mohammad Rizwan, while Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Shah Afridi.

The match between Lahore Qalandars and Islamabad United was incredible and thrilling, with Lahore Qalandars defeating Islamabad United by 6 runs.

The match’s highlight was David Wiese’s outstanding all-around effort. David Wiese batted brilliantly, scoring 28 runs in eight balls to help his team reach 168 for 20 overs. After that, he bowled brilliantly to help his team win the game in the final over.

The Lahore Qalandars won the toss and chose to bat first, scoring 168 runs for 7 wickets. Abdullah Shafique led the team with 52 runs. Liam Dawson and Wasim both grabbed two wickets.

Islamabad United, on the other hand, were all out for 162 runs. Azam Khan made 40-run innings. Two players each were dismissed by Shaheen Afridi, Zaman Khan, and Haris Rauf, respectively.

Match Details

PSL Final Match: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 27th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for MS vs LQ

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Aamer Azmat, Rilee Rossouw, Johnson Charles, Khushdil Shah, Asif Afridi, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees, Shahnawaz Dahani

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Abdullah Shafique, Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Fawad Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

