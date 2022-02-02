Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

02nd Feb, 2022. 09:20 pm

PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars set 200-run target for Peshawar Zalmi | PZ vs LQ

PZ vs LQ: Lahore Qalandars set 200-run target for Peshawar Zalmi in the ninth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars.

Both teams have played 13 games so far, with Peshawar Zalmi winning eight and Lahore Qalandars winning five. The Lahore Qalandars will be led by Shaheen Afridi, while the Peshawar Zalmi will be led by Wahab Riaz.

Both teams will play their first PSL 2022 encounter against each other. Peshawar Zalmi will paly their third match of the PSL 7.

Peshawar Zalmi have played two matches thus far, one of which they won and the other of which they lost.

Peshawar Zalmi won the first match by 5 wickets over Quetta Gladiators, but lost the second match by 9 wickets to Islamabad United.

With two points, Peshawar Zalmi is ranked fifth in the points table.

Lahore Qalandars will play their third match of the PSL 7. Lahore Qalandars have played two matches thus far, one of which they won and the other of which they lost.

They lost by 5 wickets to Multan Sultans in the first match and by 6 wickets against Karachi Kings in the second match.

With two points, Lahore Qalandars are ranked fourth in the points table.

Playing XIs for PZ VS LQ

Peshawar Zalmi

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed

Peshawar vs Lahore live score

