PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by 29-run against Peshawar Zalmi | PZ vs LQ

PZ vs LQ: Lahore Qalandars won by 29-run against Peshawar Zalmi in the ninth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

In the points table, the Lahore Qalandars gain two critical points. Zaman Khan was named player of the match.

Zalmi’s defence of a massive 200-run target got off to a bad start when they lost their aggressive opener Hazratullah Zazai for a duck on the third ball, thanks to Shaheen Shah Afridi’s stunning swinging yorker.

Kamran Akmal played a good game, scoring 41 runs. In the late overs, Haider Ali showed some fight, but it was too much for him, and he was run out.

All of the bowlers for the Qalandars contributed, with youngster Zaman Khan taking the vital wickets of Kamran Akmal, Hussain Talat, and Sherfane Rutherford for 3-32 in four overs.

Shaheen was as impressive, conceding only 19 runs in four overs.

After being invited to bat first by Peshawar Zalmi captain Wahab Riaz, Lahore Qalandars scored 199 runs for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs, with to Fakhar Zaman’s blistering 66 off 38 balls and late hitting from Mohammad Hafeez and Rashid Khan.

Fakhar’s fine form continued as he and Abdullah Shafique put on a 94-run opening partnership.

Other hitters chipped in with cameo appearances: Kamran Ghulam (30), Hafeez 37, and Rashid Khan 22.

With a figure of 1-19 in three overs, Hussain Talat was the most economical bowler. Wahab provided 33 runs in four overs without getting a wicket, whereas Salman Irshad claimed two wickets but went for 47 runs in four overs.

Earlier, Peshawar Zalmi won the toss and opted to field first against Lahore Qalandars.

Playing XIs for PZ VS LQ

Peshawar Zalmi

Tom Kohler-Cadmore (wk), Yasir Khan, Haider Ali, Hussain Talat, Shoaib Malik, Sherfane Rutherford, Ben Cutting, Wahab Riaz (c), Sohail Khan, Usman Qadir, Patrick Brown

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt, Zeeshan Ashraf (wk), Mohammad Hafeez, Sohail Akhtar, Samit Patel, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Rashid Khan, Haris Rauf, Akif Javed

