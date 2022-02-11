Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

11th Feb, 2022. 11:24 pm
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by 52-run against Multan Sultans | MS VS LQ

MS VS LQ: Lahore Qalandars won by 52-run against Multan Sultans in the 17th Match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

MS VS LQ

MS VS LQ: Lahore Qalandars won by 52-run against Multan Sultans in the 17th Match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Lahore Qalandars eventually ended Multan Sultans’ unbeaten streak on Friday. The unbeaten Multan Sultans were set a 183-run target by an in-form Lahore Qalandars earlier in the day.

Fakhar Zaman lit up the Gaddafi Stadium with an outstanding inning against the Multan Sultans, smashing 60 runs in 37 balls.

The Qalandars set a large total of 183 runs for the Multan Sultans thanks to two magnificent knocks from Kamran Ghulam and Muhammad Hafeez. Phil Salt added a 13-ball 26 to his tally.

The Multan Sultans performed a fine job, but they were unable to completely remove the Qalandars batting order.

It should be remembered that this is the second time the two teams have faced in the PSL 2022, with Sultans defeating Qalandars the first time they met in Karachi.

Match Detail

17th Match: Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 11th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Lahore Qalandars vs Multan Sultans Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for LQ VS MS

Lahore Qalandars

Fakhar Zaman, Abdullah Shafique, Sohail Akhtar, Mohammad Hafeez, Kamran Ghulam, Samit Patel, Ben Dunk (wk), David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Ahmed Daniyal.

Multan Sultans

Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Shan Masood, Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Tim David, Khushdil Shah, David Willey, Imran Tahir, Imran Khan, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah.

