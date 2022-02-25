PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by 6 runs against Islamabad United | LQ vs IU

LQ vs IU: Lahore Qalandars won the match by six runs against Islamabad United in the second eliminator match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 202 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

LQ vs IU: Lahore Qalandars won the match by six runs against Islamabad United in the second eliminator match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

David Wiese shined in both innings’ final overs to lead Lahore Qalandars to a thrilling victory.

The Namibian all-rounder hammered 27 in the 20th and final over of Qalandars’ innings to help them to a battling score of 168-7.

He then defended just eight runs in United’s final over, giving the 30,000 audience a thrilling conclusion.

Lahore now has a chance to win their first PSL title against Multan Sultans in Sunday’s final, which will also be contested in Lahore.

Azam Khan’s 28-ball 40 and former England opener Alex Hales’ 29-ball 38 helped United recover from a 46-4 deficit with a 79-run stand.

Qalandars mounted a spectacular comeback after Azam was run out and Hales was caught within five runs of each other, bowling their opponents out for 162 in 20 overs.

Azam had two sixes and three boundaries in his innings.

Abdullah Shafique hit three sixes and four boundaries in a 28-ball 52 for Qalandars, while Wiese made 28 not out off only eight balls, including three sixes in the last over.

Match Details

2nd Eliminator Match: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

Date & Time: 24th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time

Live Streaming: Daraz App

Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is a ground that helps hitters and bowlers alike. The squad that wins the coin toss will be the first to bowl. Spinners can be crucial in winning a match.

Playing XIs for IU vs LQ