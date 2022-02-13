Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

13th Feb, 2022. 11:08 pm
PSL 7: Lahore Qalandars won by eight wickets against Quetta Gladiators | LQ VS QG

LQ VS QG: Lahore Qalandars won by eight wickets against Quetta Gladiators in the 20th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

LQ VS QG

LQ VS QG: Lahore Qalandars won by eight wickets against Quetta Gladiators in the 20th match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition at Gaddafi Stadium Lahore.

The Qalandars took advantage of Shaheen Shah Afridi’s choice to bowl first, dismissing the Gladiators for a meagre 141 runs, then chasing down the mark with ease, scoring 143 for the loss of two wickets in 17.4 overs.

Shaheen struck twice for Lahore in the first over, setting the tone with a magnificent swinging delivery that dismissed dangerous Jason Roy on the second ball and James Vince on the next.

Sarfaraz Ahmed, the Gladiators’ captain, was also dismissed for eight runs, and half of the team’s batting line-up was dismissed for just 54 runs.

Although Iftikhar Ahmed scored 52 runs and formed minor partnerships, he was removed by Haris Rauf on the penultimate ball of the 17th over.

Other hitters chipped in with little contributions, with Umar Akmal scoring 25, Hassan Khan 17, and Noor Ahmed each scoring 13 to help Quetta reach a total of 141 runs.

In terms of bowling for Lahore, Shaheen got two wickets for 27 runs in four overs, David Wiese took two in an economical stint, Haris Rauf took one, and Rashid Khan was brilliant once again, bowling tight lines and conceding only 13 runs while getting one wicket.

Match Details

20th Match: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
Date & Time: 13th February at 07:30 PM IST and 07:00 PM Local Time
Live Streaming: Daraz App

Playing XI

Quetta Gladiators

Ahsan Ali, Jason Roy, James Vince, Sarfaraz Ahmed (c & wk), Iftikhar Ahmed, Shahid Afridi, Mohammad Nawaz, Luke Wood, James Faulkner, Naseem Shah, Ghulam Mudassar

Lahore Qalandars 

Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman, Philip Salt (wk), Kamran Ghulam, Mohammad Hafeez, Harry Brook, David Wiese, Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

