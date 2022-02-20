Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
20th Feb, 2022. 08:02 pm
PSL 7: Liam Livingstone out from remaining PSL 2022

PSL 7: Liam Livingstone of the Peshawar Zalmi has been ruled out from the remaining matches of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Liam Livingstone

During Zalmi’s encounter against Islamabad United, Livingstone received a blow to the hand. He then failed to show up for Zalmi’s training session.

The 28-year-old is likely to fly from the first available flight to England.

Liam Livingstone was also said to be dissatisfied with his existence in the bio-bubble during PSL 2022. He was recently signed by Punjab Kings of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for £1.1 million, making him the most expensive foreign player in the upcoming season.

