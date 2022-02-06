Top Banner Ads Across site (Mobile) Adsence 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

06th Feb, 2022. 09:32 pm
PSL 7: Liam Livingstone will join Peshawar Zalmi for Lahore leg PSL

PSL 7: Liam Livingstone, a hard-hitting batter from England, will join his Peshawar Zalmi franchise for the remainder of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022.

Liam Livingstone

The 28-year-old was unable to participate in the Karachi leg PSL 2022 due to his participation in England’s West Indies tour. The middle-order batsman didn’t have the best of times, returning with scores of 11, 16, and 6 in three T20I matches.

Livingstone was retained in the platinum category alongside captain Wahab Riaz by Zalmi’s management, and they will be hoping that he can make an immediate impact and provide much-needed firepower in the middle order.

During the ICC T20 World Cup last year, the Englishman improved his bowling stock and could provide bowling depth to his squad.

Peshawar is in fourth place on the points table after winning two of their five games. The yellow army was destroyed by Multan Sultans in their last game, as they could only muster 167 for 8 despite pursuing 223 for the win.

On February 10, the defending champions and table-toppers Multan Sultans will face Peshawar Zalmi in the Lahore leg PSL 7.

