PSL 7 Live Streaming: How to Watch Lahore Qalandars Vs Multan Sultan Final (MS vs LQ) Live

The stage is set for Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars to put on their best performance of the season and take home the PSL 7 trophy. Both teams are in top form, so it won’t be easy for either. Although Lahore Qalandars faltered in the middle of the season, they have regained their form and will be a difficult opponent for Multan Sultans, who have looked a class above the rest of the teams.

In India

Sony Sports Network has the broadcasting rights of PSL 2022 in India. Hence, MUL vs LAH, PSL 2022 final will be available on channels like Sony Six and Sony SIX HD. The live streaming will be available on the SonyLiv app.

In Pakistan

In Pakistan, Geo TV, PTV Sports will telecast the matches of PSL 2022 final.

In Sri Lanka

In Sri Lanka, Sont Six, Peo TV, and Dialog Television will present the live coverage of PSL 2022 final between Multan Sultans and Lahore Qalandars.

In Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, the Sony Six channel will present the live coverage of Pakistan Super League 2022 final.

In the United Kingdom

In the UK, Sky Sports Cricket will live telecast Pakistan Super League 2022 final.

In South Africa

In South Africa, SuperSport will present the live telecast of Pakistan Super League 2022 final game.

In USA and Canada

In USA and Canada, Willow TV will present the live telecast of Pakistan Super League 2022 final.

In the Caribbean

In the Caribbean, Flow Sports will provide the live telecast of Pakistan Super League 2022 final match.

In Australia

Tapmad TV will present the live telecast of Pakistan Super League 2022 final in Australia.

In New Zealand

In New Zealand, SKY Sport NZ will give live coverage of the final