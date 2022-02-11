PSL 7: Mohammad Nawaz ruled out of Quetta Gladiators

PSL 7: Mohammad Nawaz, the all-rounder for Quetta Gladiators, has been ruled out of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, owing to a foot injury.

PSL 7: Mohammad Nawaz, the all-rounder for Quetta Gladiators, has been ruled out of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022, owing to a foot injury.

A navicular bone fracture has occurred in the left-arm off-spinner. Quetta’s management will now approach the technical committee of the HBL PSL 2022 to replace Nawaz.

Quetta has suffered a significant blow as a result of this injury since the player had been performing admirably with both bat and ball.

In four innings, he scored 78 runs at a strike rate of 205.26 and took six wickets at an economy of 8.40 in five games.

Quetta Gladiators are now in fourth place in the table and will face Islamabad United on Saturday.

Unwanted Update for QG fans: Quetta Gladiators all-rounder @mnawaz94 has been ruled out of the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) after suffering navicular bone undisplaced fracture.

His replacement will be announced soon. — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 11, 2022

For the latest Sports News Follow BOL News on Google News. Read more on Latest Sports News on bolnews.com