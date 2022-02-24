Adsence Ads 300X250
Web Desk BOL News

24th Feb, 2022. 08:01 pm
PSL 7: Monty Panesar praises PSL

Monty Panesar

Monty Panesar. © Sky Sports

PSL 7: Former England spinner Monty Panesar has praised the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL), saying that PSL displays the excellent quality of cricket.

The event, which comprises of 34 matches in total, is now in its final stages, with the group stage matches having concluded.

Panesar, who played 50 Tests for England, expressed his thoughts on Twitter.

“What a sight for Pakistani fans. Full house at Lahore. @TheRealPCBMedia and @thePSLt20 have come a long way. The scheduling and quality of cricket has been top class #HBLPSL2022 #HBLPSL7” Monty Panesar wrote.

Multan Sultans defeated Lahore Qalandars in the semifinals yesterday, securing their place in the final.

The winner of tonight’s match between Peshawar Zalmi and Islamabad United will face Lahore Qalandars tomorrow.

