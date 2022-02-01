PSL 7: Multan Sultans defeats Islamabad United by 20 runs | MS vs IU

PSL 7: Multan Sultans defeated Islamabad United by 20 runs in the eighth match of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) seventh edition 2022 at National Stadium Karachi.

Multan Sultans won their fourth straight match in a high-scoring thriller, despite Shadab Khan’s superb 91-run knock.

Chasing a whopping 218 for victory, United’s openers did not put up a strong fight, but it was Shadab who shone with a 91-run innings off only 42 balls, including nine sixes and five fours.

Rumman Raees, his old teammate, withdrew the United captain in the 18th over, effectively halting Islamabad’s chase.

Despite the fact that all of the Sultans’ bowlers were blasted, Khushdil Shah took four wickets and David Willey three wickets to slow down United’s pursuit.

Sultans batted first and achieved a massive 217-run total for the loss of five wickets in 20 overs, thanks to half-centuries from Tim David and Rilee Rossouw.

David scored 71 runs off 29 balls, including six fours and six towering sixes, while Russouw remained unbeaten on 67 runs off 35 balls, including six sixes, as they formed a stunning 110-run combination before David was bowled in the 18th over.

Shan Masood scored 43 runs off 31 balls, Mohammad Rizwan added 12 and Sohaib Maqsood added 13.

Hasan Ali was United’s most expensive bowler, with statistics of 1-52 in four overs; aside from Shadab Khan, all of United’s bowlers were well beaten.

In PSL 2022, United skipper Shadab Khan won the toss and opted to field first.

MS vs IU Squad

Islamabad United: Alex Hales, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Paul Stirling, Mubasir Khan, Shadab Khan (c), Asif Ali, Azam Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Mohammad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Marchant de Lange

Multan Sultans: Shan Masood, Mohammad Rizwan (wk, c) Sohaib Maqsood, Rilee Rossouw, Khushdil, Shah Tim, David, David Willey, Anwar Ali, Abbas Afridi, Imran Tahir, Rumman Raees

